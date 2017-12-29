New shopping centre for Haast proposed

A shopping complex complete with a new service station has been proposed for Haast township.

The investment will be the first of its kind for many years in the remote settlement.

It will consist of four shops including an Allied Petroleum petrol station, and is proposed for a section of Westland District Council-owned reserve in Marks Road, at the entrance to the township off the Haast Pass Highway.

Westland Mayor Bruce Smith said the proposal would be an economic boon for Haast, which had not seen investment of this scale in years.

At the request of the developer, the council had agreed to consult on subdividing 1ha of the 6ha site, held by council as a local purpose reserve, and offering it to tender.

It was proposed that some of the revenue from the sale could be used on other community projects in the Haast area.

Three years ago $10,000 was allocated for beautification works of the reserve, opposite the new St John ambulance station and adjacent to the police station.

The Haast community wants to develop the area as a more attractive gateway to the district and had plans for a walkway, landscaping, seating and interpretation panels.

However, Mr Smith said that money had never been drawn down.

There was still room for enhancements, especially in clearing overgrown vegetation.

"A lot of people actually drive past Haast as they can't see (the entrance)."

The council will get an up-to-date valuation of the land parcel before going to public consultation in the

New Year.

- Janna Sherman