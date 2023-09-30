No memory of smearing faeces on cell walls

A man who used his faeces to put graffiti on cell walls at the Greymouth Police Station had no recollection of his night of offending, the Greymouth District Court heard this week.

Zarn Murphy, 33, admitted several charges resulting from an "alcohol-fuelled expedition" on September 4, in which he broke church windows, stole from vehicles and used his faeces to draw a smiley face and Nazi symbol on the walls of the police cell.

Murphy admitted charges of wilful damage, graffiti, threatening to kill, resisting police, burglary, disorderly behaviour and unlawful interference with a motor vehicle.

According to the police summary of facts, Murphy, a fisherman, had gone to the Recreation Hotel about 8.30pm.

He began acting aggressively to bar patrons and staff, telling one worker he was "going to punch her teeth out".

He then began to open and close a door in an attempt to damage it, before head-butting it for a period of time.

He ran off towards Shakespeare St, where he entered the Salvation Army church yard and smashed two glass panels on its door and a window, before continuing down the street to a parked car.

He started to rifle through the glove box but was disturbed by occupants of the house and fled.

He proceeded to a High St address where he took a backpack and various other items from vehicles on the property.

When police located him, he ran again but was caught and arrested. However, he refused to get into the patrol car and while resisting police told one constable, "I will kill you".

While held in custody at the police station, Murphy defecated inside his cell. He then picked up his faeces and used them to draw a smiley face and Nazi symbol on the walls.

Police sought reparation of $345 to have the cell professionally cleaned.

Lawyer Stewart Sluis said Murphy was "genuinely remorseful" for his actions.

He had consumed most of a bottle of straight spirits that night.

"This was very much an alcohol-fuelled expedition which he has no memory of."

Murphy had been sober since, Mr Sluis said.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll called for updated victim impact statements and remanded Murphy until January for sentencing.