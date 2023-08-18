Friday, 18 August 2023

Old-timer hands off clock collection

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Joe Sargisson is surrounded by his collection of clocks and watches at his Blaketown home. PHOTO:...
    Joe Sargisson is surrounded by his collection of clocks and watches at his Blaketown home. PHOTO: TONY KOKSHOORN
    Blaketown nonagenarian Joe Sargisson has called "time" on his collection of 800 clocks and watches.

    The 91-year-old started off with four clocks 21 years ago, but admits it got out of hand as the years ticked by.

    "My wife Phyllis said, ‘Joe, I think you have enough.’

    "When she passed away nine years ago I decided to keep things ticking and started collecting clocks again — and I ended up with 800 watches and clocks," he said.

    He got out and about collecting, and the collection started growing by the minute.

    "Time didn’t stand still, that’s for real. I was on the go, clocking up the miles, looking for them all over the place."

    The Blaketown old-timer said collecting clocks was a pastime and he was proud of his collection, but enough was enough.

    "I was lying in bed thinking, what the hell am I going to do with them all? I’m getting older and a bit wiser and thought it was time to get rid of them.

    "So I sold the lot. A fellow from Nelson bought quite a few and a local man as well, but I’ve kept a couple of my favourites."

    Among the ones he is keeping is a Cortebert Swiss watch used by the Turkish and Italian Railways during the Mussolini era.

    "With all the clocks and watches gone I can now have some time to myself," Mr Sargisson said.

    — Paul McBride

     