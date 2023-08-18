Old-timer hands off clock collection

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 91-year-old started off with four clocks 21 years ago, but admits it got out of hand as the years ticked by.
"My wife Phyllis said, ‘Joe, I think you have enough.’
"When she passed away nine years ago I decided to keep things ticking and started collecting clocks again — and I ended up with 800 watches and clocks," he said.
He got out and about collecting, and the collection started growing by the minute.
"Time didn’t stand still, that’s for real. I was on the go, clocking up the miles, looking for them all over the place."
The Blaketown old-timer said collecting clocks was a pastime and he was proud of his collection, but enough was enough.
"I was lying in bed thinking, what the hell am I going to do with them all? I’m getting older and a bit wiser and thought it was time to get rid of them.
"So I sold the lot. A fellow from Nelson bought quite a few and a local man as well, but I’ve kept a couple of my favourites."
Among the ones he is keeping is a Cortebert Swiss watch used by the Turkish and Italian Railways during the Mussolini era.
"With all the clocks and watches gone I can now have some time to myself," Mr Sargisson said.
— Paul McBride