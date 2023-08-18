Old-timer hands off clock collection

Joe Sargisson is surrounded by his collection of clocks and watches at his Blaketown home. PHOTO: TONY KOKSHOORN

Blaketown nonagenarian Joe Sargisson has called "time" on his collection of 800 clocks and watches.

The 91-year-old started off with four clocks 21 years ago, but admits it got out of hand as the years ticked by.

"My wife Phyllis said, ‘Joe, I think you have enough.’

"When she passed away nine years ago I decided to keep things ticking and started collecting clocks again — and I ended up with 800 watches and clocks," he said.

He got out and about collecting, and the collection started growing by the minute.

"Time didn’t stand still, that’s for real. I was on the go, clocking up the miles, looking for them all over the place."

The Blaketown old-timer said collecting clocks was a pastime and he was proud of his collection, but enough was enough.

"I was lying in bed thinking, what the hell am I going to do with them all? I’m getting older and a bit wiser and thought it was time to get rid of them.

"So I sold the lot. A fellow from Nelson bought quite a few and a local man as well, but I’ve kept a couple of my favourites."

Among the ones he is keeping is a Cortebert Swiss watch used by the Turkish and Italian Railways during the Mussolini era.

"With all the clocks and watches gone I can now have some time to myself," Mr Sargisson said.

— Paul McBride