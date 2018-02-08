One dead in West Coast crash

One person is dead and another reportedly seriously hurt after a crash on a West Coast highway this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 73, between Jacksons and Hohunu, about 4pm.

Police said one person died at the scene, while the other was airlifted to Grey Base Hospital in Greymouth.

Stuff reported that the survivor had sustained serious injuries.

The road was closed for a time but has reopened, and the Serious Crash Unit investigation continues.



