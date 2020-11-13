Paramotor/parachute wreckage removed after fatal crash on West Coast

Harihari and the Wanganui river, on the South Island's West Coast. Photo: Google Maps

The wreckage of a powered parachute that crashed on the South Island's West Coast has been removed.

A man, who the Herald understands to be a Harihari local, died in a powered parachute crash early yesterday evening near the town.

A police spokesperson said the family had conducted an initial search when the man did not return home from a flight.

After locating the crash site, they contacted emergency services at 7.40pm, and a rescue helicopter was dispatched about 9pm.

His body was found by police in a remote area up the Wanganui river, which the police accessed by jet boat.

The man's body was taken to Hokitika. The wreckage was picked up by Fire and Emergency and was now with police.

The police were now photographing and mapping the crash site.

The death has been referred to the coroner, and the Civil Aviation Authority would investigate what caused the crash.

A local told the Herald conditions last night were "perfect" and they understood he was a new pilot.