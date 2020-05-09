Patched members alarm as gangs set up in town

Patched gang members are starting to have a presence in Greymouth, to the alarm of residents not used to gang activity.

The sight of patch-wearing gang members in shops and on streets has intimidated and surprised some members of the community.

The Mongrel Mob and Aotearoa Natives are two gangs that have settled in Greymouth in the past couple of years in increasing numbers, and lately have been seen out in full regalia.

Possibly six Greymouth and Cobden properties are associated with the Mob, while the Natives are set up in Thompson St, where their "pad" is painted with green and black trim, matching their patch colours.

One local councillor said he was "a bit surprised to see a gang patch worn inside a supermarket ... To me, stares from some customers appeared to indicate they were a bit uncomfortable about it. Other communities and businesses don’t put up with it — why should we?"

Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson said the council did care about the situation, "but at this stage we haven’t had any complaints".

The council had the power to enact bylaws banning gang insignia, but "we have not had anyone come to us and ask".

"Unless it comes to the council it is a police issue, and police have assured me they are on the case," the mayor said.

In March, West Coast area commander Inspector Jacqui Corner told a Grey District Council meeting her major concern was a "real worry" around gangs, or a perception of a gang presence.

Some legislation already exists on banning gang patches in public.

The Prohibition of Gang Insignia in Government Places Act 2013 prohibits the display of gang patches on premises of government departments, the police, Crown entities, local authorities and schools.

Senior Sergeant Mark Rowbottom said police understood people were anxious but "as the law currently stands, it’s not an offence to wear a gang patch".

"The general consensus is people feel intimidated but then we police with the consent of the public. If the public wanted to make a law change, they have the power to do that. Unless those gang members are going out and doing some intimidation or breaking the law in some way or form, then we can’t address it."

A "holistic approach" to gangs and gang activity was required, and that should involve the whole community not just the police.

Mr Rowbottom noted that as far as police knew, the Aotearoa Natives was the only gang with an actual chapter in Greymouth, although police knew of others established around town.

"We know where they are. They do get policed."

Police did not have "eyes and ears everywhere" and were grateful for information from the public, including that shared anonymously through Crimestoppers.

