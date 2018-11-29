Penguin rescue a reminder

Photo: DOC

A little blue penguin found entangled in a fishing line on a beach north of Hokitika is a reminder that rubbish in the ocean and on beaches is a threat to marine life, the Department of Conservation says.

Doc was alerted to the entangled penguin by a member of the public, who called the Doc hotline.

The bird, pictured with Biodiversity ranger Sam Speight, was freed and unharmed.

Hokitika operations manager Nicole Kunzmann said rubbish and marine debris were increasing problems for wildlife.

"Seabirds and marine mammals become entangled in or ingest rubbish, often leading to injury or death. This penguin had a lucky escape because it was found. Others won’t be so fortunate."

If you see a bird or marine mammal that is entangled in plastic rubbish, call the Doc hotline 0800 362-468.