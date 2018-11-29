Thursday, 29 November 2018

Penguin rescue a reminder

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Photo: DOC
    Photo: DOC
    A little blue penguin found entangled in a fishing line on a beach north of Hokitika is a reminder that rubbish in the ocean and on beaches is a threat to marine life, the Department of Conservation says.

    Doc was alerted to the entangled penguin by a member of the public, who called the Doc hotline.

    The bird, pictured with Biodiversity ranger Sam Speight, was freed and unharmed.

    Hokitika operations manager Nicole Kunzmann said rubbish and marine debris were  increasing problems for wildlife.

    "Seabirds and marine mammals become entangled in or ingest rubbish, often leading to injury or death. This penguin had a lucky escape because it was found. Others won’t be so fortunate."

    If you see a bird or marine mammal that is entangled in plastic rubbish, call the Doc hotline 0800 362-468.

     

    Greymouth Star
    Comment now

    Add a Comment