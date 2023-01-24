Police, family fear for missing West Coast man

Martin O'Brien has been missing since Sunday, January 22. Photos: Supplied by NZ Police

A man in his sixties is missing from his home in Runanga on the West Coast and police are concerned for his welfare.

Martin O'Brien was last seen at home about 8.30pm on Sunday January 22 and he has not been in touch with his family since.

Police say he is known to frequent many of the bush areas in the wider Grey District and is a capable bushman.

Mr O'Brien is thought to be traveling with this backpack.

He is likely to be in the bush or the back country and will likely have the backpack on him in the above photograph.

He was travelling in his vehicle, which has not been found, registration GAS593.

Mr O'Brien's vehicle is also missing.

If you have seen Mr O'Brien, or have any information about where he might be, please call police on 105 and quote event number P053407688.