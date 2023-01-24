Police, family fear for missing West Coast man

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Martin O'Brien was last seen at home about 8.30pm on Sunday January 22 and he has not been in touch with his family since.
Police say he is known to frequent many of the bush areas in the wider Grey District and is a capable bushman.
He was travelling in his vehicle, which has not been found, registration GAS593.
If you have seen Mr O'Brien, or have any information about where he might be, please call police on 105 and quote event number P053407688.