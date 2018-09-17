Police tight lipped on Westport 'incident'

Police are investigating an "incident" that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in Westport - but won't say what the incident was.

They are looking for anyone who may have information about what happened in Victoria Square between 2am and 5am.

Police refused to give any information on what type of incident occurred, only saying they were working to understand the circumstances.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have noticed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information can get in touch with Greymouth Police by calling (03) 768 1600 and mentioning Operation Hun.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.