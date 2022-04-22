Friday, 22 April 2022

Progress at new Buller health centre

    The building site on Monday. Photo: Brendon McMahon/Greymouth Star
    Building work on a single, new health facility to replace Westport’s old hospital complex is beginning to make tangible progress.


    The framework for Buller Health Centre, on the flood-prone north-western side of the town, is now standing.

    The size and extent of the building’s footprint can now be seen - taking up much of the block bounded by Cobden, Derby and Pakington streets.

    It is also being built on a raised foundation of about 1 metre to future-proof the facility from flooding.

    The $20 million-plus facility has had a chequered history since the rebuild was first mooted in 2011.

    Work on the new hospital building, just south of the current main Westport Hospital block, was initially announced as a $30 million rebuild in 2011 before being downgraded to a $12 million ‘integrated family health centre’.

    It was then re-announced as a $20 million build by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a 2017 election pledge.

    The project started to sputter into life at the end of 2019 when demolition of some buildings got under way.

    The West Coast DHB told the Greymouth Star recently that the rebuild was on schedule and the expected completion timeframe should be by mid-2023.

    - By Brendon McMahon
    Local Democracy Reporting

