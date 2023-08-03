Prosecutor stops offender's escape attempt

Photo: ODT files

An offender made a bold attempt at escape from the Greymouth Courthouse yesterday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man appeared before Judge Jane Farish about 3pm on two counts of breaching a protection order, but when the judge decreed he was to be remanded in custody he jumped over the dock, landing on the probation officer's desk and "made a bolt for the door".

Senior sergeant Mark Kirkwood said the man made it through the public gallery and almost to the exit before he was apprehended from behind by the prosecutor, who sustained a punch to the chest in the process.

Members of the public and security personnel also helped while the prisoner was handcuffed.

He was then escorted across the road to the Greymouth Police Station.

The man is currently in police cells awaiting transport to Christchurch Men's Prison.

He will next appear in the Nelson court on August 21, when he will face additional charges including assaulting police, resisting arrest and escaping custody.

Mr Kirkwood said there were no injuries to the public or police as a result of the incident and he thanked the members of the public who assisted in the handcuffing.

"It does not happen very often luckily, however we have to be prepared for it when it does occur."

- Meg Fulford