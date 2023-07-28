Public land eyed for community gardens

Cass Square in Hokitika Photo: Greymouth Star

As high food prices continue to bite, the Westland District Council is reviewing public land that could easily be converted to community gardens.The initiative by Poutini Waiora's Hokitika-based Te Tai Poutini Kai Puku Food Rescue Hub was endorsed by councillors at their last meeting.

Council chief executive Simon Bastion said a full review of council reserves was being done as part of its planning.

Land that could be "converted tomorrow'’ into public gardens would be identified at the same time.

However, it would require community buy-in.

Deputy Mayor Ashley Cassin said he was aware of at least three keen South Westland communities, while Westland Mayor Helen Lash said she had already had discussions with Hokitika businesses wanting to get on board.

"I've had some discussions with different businesses around town already as far as working on the ground - with digging it up, fertilisers, and soils all being offered for donation as has the ability to donate timber for raised beds, so there is a lot of resources that are happy to be donated to this project,'’ Mrs Lash said.

In a presentation to councillors last week, Kai Puku Food Rescue Hub project lead Jade Winter said in the first nine months of being in operation, the organisation - the first of its kind on the Coast - had rescued 36 tonne of perfectly edible food that would of otherwise gone to landfill, and re-distributed it to homes that needed it most.

The food hub was opened in the former Hokitika SPCA centre in August last year, following years of research around food security and sovereignty by Ms Winter, a former nutritionist for the DHB.

Part of her research with the University of Otago included interviewing the Coast's most vulnerable households. She also visited all Coast supermarkets as part of its annual food survey, which found food prices were up to 4% higher than other regions.

"So it's not just anecdotal. It's not just people feeling the burden, it is true, so we do have that added complexity here,'’ she said.

Ms Winter said the hub - which rescues food from mainly supermarkets regionally and nationally and passes it on to social agencies for delivery to those that need it - had recently branched out to the education sector.

More and more children were arriving to schools without food, she said.

One of its priorities for this year was to improve community and individual food security by promoting household gardening, cooking on a budget workshops, edible planting and community gardens.

Local government could play a part, as had been highlighted in Hamilton where silverbeet grew in the town centre, and Christchurch's multiple edible gardens.

From Westland, Kai Puku was largely seeking some policy development and implementation with edible planting at the forefront of planting in public spaces.

"If we're planting gardens in Cass Square and everywhere else, why can't we plant silverbeet? Why can't we plant herbs and have contractors look after them?'’

Support for a West Coast food security co-ordinator in conjunction with the Buller and Grey district councils, and utilising public land for community gardens, was also sought.

"I know us as an organisation and some of our partner organisations really want to do this. We've got it in our strategic plan, and we've started talking to other regions as to how they've done it and what's worked for them, and we'd really love the opportunity to get something like that going in our community.'’

Ms Winter said they were also working towards getting rescued food to South Westland.

"We know that those communities don't have foodbanks and have got a few more challenges than what we do here so they are on our priority list.'’

- By Janna Sherman of the Hokitika Guardian