Rates help for flood victims, businesses

A partly-submerged car outside flooded Westport houses in July. Photo: Supplied/NZ Defence Force

The West Coast Regional Council is offering rates relief for flood victims and fledgling businesses to ease the burden of this year’s big rates increase.

The regional rates take is going up by 30% and fees and charges will also have hefty increases as the council makes up for years of low rates and takes on the job of monitoring and regulating the Government’s new freshwater and biodiversity policies.

The regional rates rise comes on top of steep district council increases of 6.7% in Buller, 9.9% in Grey and 13% in Westland.

Those councils have also opened up their annual rates remission schemes.

After reviewing its rates remission and postponement policy the regional council has added new categories under which people can apply for financial help.

Ratepayers can ask to have rates remitted or postponed on land that is 50% non-rateable; land that is protected for natural, historic or cultural conservation purposes; and land subject to natural calamity.

They can also request postponement of rates because of financial hardship, remission of penalties, and remission or postponement of rates for business and economic development.

Chief executive Heather Mabin said the council wanted to take a practical and pragmatic approach to rating, recognising there were factors affecting the community that required a new way of looking at things.

‘‘We have had a major flooding event in Westport, we see the impact of a pandemic on business and we have new responsibilities for new regulations,’’ she said.

The council was very aware the hard decision it had made to increase rates by so much this year would have flow-on effects for ratepayers.

‘‘As a result we have introduced a category relating to the impact of a natural calamity such as the recent flooding in the Buller district and revisited the requirements around financial hardship,’’ Ms Mabin said.

‘‘Council is very mindful that these are all challenging circumstances for our ratepayers so we have looked at ways in which we can make this easier for them.’’

The category of remission and postponement for business and economic development was also new.

‘‘This is a time when we need to encourage new business and opportunities to help offset some of the effects that Covid-19 and other events have had on communities.

‘‘This is a small incentive that may just make the difference in encouraging new business to take a chance here on the Coast, or an existing one to expand.’’

Applications to the regional council for rates relief must be in before November 20 - the first instalment’s due date.

The region’s district councils are not offering anything extra in the way of rates relief this year, apart from their options for those in hardship.

However, Westland Mayor Bruce Smith said many West Coast ratepayers would be eligible for an annual rates rebate from the Department of Internal Affairs.

‘‘This is something I really push because a lot of people don’t realise they can do this. If you are on a lower income you can get a rebate of up to $665 on your rates,’’ Mr Smith said.

The DIA website estimates the amounts the Government will refund based on household income.

Households with an income of $26,000 and rates of $2000 upwards would be entitled to a maximum rebate of $665. The rebate works on a sliding scale adjusting for variables such as income, dependants and the size of the rates bill.

Households earning up to $42,000 a year and paying $3000 in rates could still be entitled to a rebate of about $124.

- By Lois Williams

Local democracy reporter