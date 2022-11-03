Rising rivers, roads closed, rain band moves up West Coast

Motorists are warned of surface flooding on State Highway 6 south of Hokitika on the South Island West Coast. Photo: NZ Herald

A West Coast weather management group is actively monitoring a strong weather band moving up the coast, following significant rainfall this morning and rivers continuing to rise.

The West Coast Emergency Management Group has said ranges in Westland have already experienced heavy rain in the early hours and the band of rain is now expected to hit Buller, coastal ranges and the Paparoa Ranges.

Regional council staff are monitoring rivers throughout the West Coast and the Emergency Operations Centre in Westland will activate this afternoon as a precautionary approach.

“An agency briefing this morning provided an opportunity for agencies to be updated on the latest information in regards to this event, as well as provide detail on response plans,” the group said in a statement.

The Waiho River at Franz Joseph has already seen local protection take place; a contractor will ease the pressure in a localised area of the river and “provide assurance to the community”.

Further north, the Hokitika River has continued to rise and will be closely monitored, as it approaches the “critical time” of high tide at 6.45pm.

The message from Claire Brown, Civil Defence group manager, is simple: “Keep up to date.”

“We have seen a change occur in the forecast from MetService. While we do not anticipate that this will cause major issues, people need to be aware so they can be prepared.”

Westland had been told by MetService on Wednesday to expect up to 450mm of rain to fall on the ranges between Otira and Bruce Bay, with peak rates of 50mm/h.

Meanwhile, Buller residents have been told to expect 200mm of rainfall around the ranges south of Karamea, but up to 300mm around the Paparoa Range.

“The heavy rain from the event may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly,” Brown said.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Slips close part of West Coast highways

A slip has closed State Highway 73 between Jacksons and Kumara Junction. Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency has advised. Motorists should avoid this route or delay their journey if possible.

A detour is available but will add about 90 minutes to the journey.

Westbound traffic: use SH73, turn right on to Lake Brunner Road, then continue along Arnold Valley Road, left on to SH7, left on to SH6. Reverse for eastbound traffic.

Further north, SH67 is closed between Hector and Mokihinui, due to flooding and debris Avoid this route or delay your journey if possible.

- NZ Herald and ODT Online