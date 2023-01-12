Scorched West Coasters seek relief from heat

With a high yesterday afternoon of 28.6degC swimmers were taking advantage of the popular Taylorville swimming hole on the Grey River, just east of Greymouth. Photo: Greymouth Star/Brendon McMahon

Some relief is in sight for West Coasters after enduring weeks of heat induced sleepless nights.

The region has been under a heatwave for weeks, with no rain to speak of since the week before Christmas, but the coming days will bring some relief, independent weather forecaster John Mathieson said today.

Temperatures yesterday were still extreme after Sunday's 32degC record in Greymouth. Hokitika and Greymouth yesterday both reached 28.6degC, New River 30.3degC and Westport 28.3degC.

However, from tomorrow the weather pattern on the West Coast should be back to "pretty normal" with temperatures dropping back to averages of 20-21degC, and localised coastal showers usually characteristic of the region, he said.

"The big thing in the coming days is it's fairly typical of January weather, and back down to 20-21 degrees," he said.

The Metservice forecasts a high of 23degC tomorrow.

"It's going to be cooler without being cold -- and people can get back to easier sleeps," Mr Mathieson said.

The weather was on the turn with cooler air coming due to rising air pressures, with an anticyclone approaching from the south Tasman.

Mr Mathieson said the Coast had been experiencing "a Canterbury norwest in reverse".

As a result of the "reverse norwest" the Coast has been basking in low humidity and higher temperatures, with hot noreast katabatic winds around Greymouth.

In contrast, eastern areas have endured mostly cloudy, wetter weather.

The pattern had uncharacteristically resulted in a "large decrease in humidity" on the West Coast for this time of year, lowering from the usual average 80% humidity to 30 or 40%.

Mr Mathieson said this meant West Coasters will have that "an uncomfortable feeling" often complained of by Cantabrians during a dry norwesters with increased rates of moisture evaporation through their skin, and headaches.

The lower humidity also meant static electricity levels were naturally higher.

Hokitika had on average been experiencing daily temperatures a degree higher than normal.

"Over the last couple of months it's been 20 every day. I think that's due to the sea temperatures being higher."

Meanwhile, at Murchison, NZ Transport Agency contractors were busy spraying water on State highway 6 at Murchison on Tuesday afternoon as the road tar melted.

"The stretch of road was resealed in November, but the new road surface has been bleeding during hot weather," NZTA said.

- Brendon McMahon, Local democracy reporter