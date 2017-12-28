Scrub fire had potential to reach explosives site

A scrub fire on the edge of Carters Beach township yesterday had the potential to spread to an explosives site.

The fire took two fire brigades and two rural fire parties several hours to bring under control.

It was described by the Westport Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief as "irresponsible", given the dry conditions in the area, and being in the midst of a restricted fire season.

Alan Kennedy said the brigade was called about 3pm to a roadside fire on Bradshaws Road, just outside Carters Beach, and while there noticed another fire burning on a terrace on a nearby farm property, several hundred metres to the south-east.

The roadside fire was close to a number of houses, while that on the terrace was in cutover scrub and piled up trees on pakihi which had been cleared

"It was quite a big area. It burned off the main area but there were piles of fallen trees that been piled up."

No permits had been issued for the burn-off and it had flared up due to wind conditions.

The fire had real potential to spread to an area off Bunnings Road, used by mining contractor Orica for explosives.

Given the conditions yesterday it could easily have been "next stop, explosives plant".

Mr Kennedy noted it was not the first time the brigade had been called to that particular farm.

Two Westport fire appliances and a water tanker from Granity stayed on the scene until about 6pm, when the Seddonville and Charleston rural fire parties relieved the first firefighting effort until about 8.30pm. Fulton Hogan also helped out with water supply tankers.

"It was just a bit stupid what he had done," Mr Kennedy said.

West Coast principal fire officer Atila de Oliveira said the cause and extent of the fire was under investigation following a conversation with the landowner last night.

Who had actually lit the fire had not yet been confirmed and would be further investigated. The landowner had applied for a fire permit but it had not yet been issued. "It's just suspicious and it's on his land," Mr de Oliveira said.

"We had a chat with him yesterday and we'll carry on."

The area of fire on the terrace was quite rough terrain and a challenge for the volunteers "but they did a really good job to control it".

The scene was handed back to the landowner for him to monitor for the rest of the night.

