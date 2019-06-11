Search for Danish hunter in South Westland

Police are searching the Karangarua Valley after the man went in to hunt some tahr over a week ago. Photo: Doc

Search teams are scouring the Karangarua Valley in South Westland for a Danish man last seen nearly a week ago.

Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said West Coast Police Search and Rescue, along with Land Search and Rescue, are searching the Cassel Flat area this morning.

Sgt Kirkwood said the 21-year-old went into the area by himself on Monday, June 3 to hunt for Tahr and was last seen in the Cassel Flat hut on Thursday, June 6 by other hunters.

He was reported overdue yesterday.

Police believe he has a personal locator beacon, which has not been activated at this stage.

The area concerned is hazardous and recent weather has been cold and wet, with a heavy rain warning in force for the area today.

The man’s family in Denmark have been advised.