Search for plane missing in Southern Alps

The Rescue Coordination Centre has begun a search for the missing aircraft, which took off about 9am today bound for Rangiora in Canterbury.
The aircraft was reported overdue by Air Traffic Control at 11am.
Weather has so far hampered efforts to get resources to the area.
Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue is preparing to join the search, and will liaise with a local helicopter operator when conditions improve.
An Air Force NH90 helicopter is also heading to the South Island to assist.