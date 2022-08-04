Thursday, 4 August 2022

Search for plane missing in Southern Alps

    The plane took off from Franz Josef about 9am today. Photo: RNZ
    A light plane is missing in the Southern Alps after taking off from Franz Josef on the West Coast. 

    The Rescue Coordination Centre has begun a search for the missing aircraft, which took off about  9am today bound for Rangiora in Canterbury. 

    The aircraft was reported overdue by Air Traffic Control at 11am. 

    Weather has so far hampered efforts to get resources to the area. 

    Aoraki/Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue is preparing to join the search, and will liaise with a local helicopter operator when conditions improve.

    An Air Force NH90 helicopter is also heading to the South Island to assist.

