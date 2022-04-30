Saturday, 30 April 2022

Serious crash near Greymouth

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Fire and Emergency say at least four people have been injured in a serious crash in Stillwater, Grey District, east of Greymouth.

    The two-vehicle crash was reported to police just after 6.15pm.

    Three fire engines, an ambulance and two rescue helicopters are at the scene on SH7.

    Initial reports are that there are four injured people. Their conditions are not known.

    The road is closed in both directions.

    Motorists are asked to avoid the area as there will be significant delays.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter