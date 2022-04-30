Serious crash near Greymouth

Fire and Emergency say at least four people have been injured in a serious crash in Stillwater, Grey District, east of Greymouth.

The two-vehicle crash was reported to police just after 6.15pm.

Three fire engines, an ambulance and two rescue helicopters are at the scene on SH7.

Initial reports are that there are four injured people. Their conditions are not known.

The road is closed in both directions.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as there will be significant delays.