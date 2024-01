A serious crash north of Punakaiki has closed State Highway 6 this afternoon.

Police said they were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at 1.42pm.

"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries," they said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and expect delays.

The crash means the main route between Greymouth and Westport is closed.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.