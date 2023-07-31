Serious injuries suffered in West Coast crash

A serious crash has closed State Highway 6 on the West Coast this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were responding to the crash on Lower Buller Gorge Rd (SH6), which was reported around 1:30pm.

"Initial indications suggest serious injuries and a helicopter has been dispatched to the scene," the spokesperson said.

The road will be closed for some time between Heaphys and Meadow Rds.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternative routes.