Sinkhole on West Coast a 'wake-up call'

A man at the Brunner Workingmen's Club exposed an underground cavern with a shovel in Dobson near Greymouth on the weekend.
He was able to jump out of the way before a five-metre hole opened.
The sinkhole was caused by a dated asbestos pipe - with the cost of repair estimated at $150,000.
Grey District deputy mayor Allan Gibson said there's dated underground infrastructure throughout the country.
"Really I don't know how the Government is going to know where all the problems are going to be. You can't see under the ground."