Sinkhole on West Coast a 'wake-up call'

    The sinkhole which opened on the West Coast. Photo: Supplied
    The emergence of a sinkhole on a West Coast street is a wake-up call for the rest of the country.

    A man at the Brunner Workingmen's Club exposed an underground cavern with a shovel in Dobson near Greymouth on the weekend.

    He was able to jump out of the way before a five-metre hole opened.

    The sinkhole was caused by a dated asbestos pipe - with the cost of repair estimated at $150,000.

    Grey District deputy mayor Allan Gibson said there's dated underground infrastructure throughout the country.

    "Really I don't know how the Government is going to know where all the problems are going to be. You can't see under the ground."

