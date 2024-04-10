Slips close highway as rain batters West Coast

The rising Waiho River on the West Coast on Wednesday morning. Photo: RNZ

Slips have closed a stretch of highway on the West Coast and rivers are rising as a deluge over several days hits the region.

In Franz Josef, close to 300mm of rain had fallen since yesterday, West Coast Emergency Management (WCEM) group controller Te Aroha Cook said this morning.

The Franz Josef community had been proactive in shifting stock or people in low-lying areas evacuating.

WCEM says officials are anticipating Westland's orange rain warning will be escalated to red later this morning.

State Highway 6 is closed from Haast to Franz Josef owing to two major slips, and the Waiho River at Franz Josef has reached peak levels.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said an update on the highway status was expected about midday.

Westland Mayor Helen Lash this morning said they were getting a reprieve from the rain at the moment.

"Rivers, I'm talking multiple, they've bobbed around, they've come in and out of being on that (first) alarm level, which is good it hasn't got any further than that.

"Everything is very very wet, I know in Franz Joef they probably had in excess of 150mls, 170mls overnight. And I know that's been through right up to Hokitika, I think it was about 120ml overnight up in the ranges."

However, Lash said they expected "significant levels of rain" to return tonight.

And preparations were under way in case an evacuation centre needed to be established, and sandbags were avaliable in Hokitika where flooding in the CBD was possible, she said.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the bulk of the heavy rain had fallen out in the ranges.

"We've seen over the last 24 hours about 200mm to 250mm in those ranges. Just for context, we would typically issue an orange warning for rainfall of 100mm in a 24-hour period."

She told Morning Report a "brief easing" was expected in rainfall today along the West Coast as that front sank southwards.

"That doesn't last for too long. Into Thursday we're expecting that heavy rain to ramp up."

She said the weather system was affecting the whole country, and warm temperatures were expected today.

Along the east coast, Kaikōura, Christchurch and Dunedin saw overnight temperatures in the mid-20s.

A maximum of 27C is expected in Whanganui.

"If that occurs it would be the warmest April temperature on record," Makgabutlane said.

Haast farmer Simon Cameron, who lives near the Turnbull River, earlier said he would be keeping an eye out for rough seas.

"The high tide is what makes the issues for us. The tide turns it up."

He told Morning Report the surrounding homes were built away from flood-prone areas.

Cameron says preparations for the weather started yesterday and all his cattle have been moved.

He says the Waiho River is becoming more of a problem.

"That river has filled up a lot and it's an ongoing issue for that community."

MetService said a front was expected to move slowly between Westland and Fiordland over today and into tomorrow, before heading north.

The forecaster says a humid northerly flow will precede the front, bringing periods of heavy rain to Fiordland and Westland, strong winds to Fiordland and the Canterbury High Country, and large waves to the West Coast.

- additional reporting ODT Online

