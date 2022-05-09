Slips close West Coast highway

Two slips have closed a West Coast highway this morning.

State Highway 6 between Punakaiki and Greymouth is closed at Ten Mile and is also closed at Lyell between Eight Mile and Inangahua.

The slips appear to have been caused by heavy rain in the area with more expected throughout the day.

An update on the closures is expected at 12pm.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to delay their journey or consider an alternative route.