Snail mail: Greymouth letter took six months to travel 5km

NZ Post has apologised for the delay. Photo: Wikipedia

NZ Post has apologised after a letter posted from Kaiata took six months to arrive at its destination in Cobden, both in Greymouth.

The letter was sent in April and only delivered in October.

Cobden resident Kathleen Allen (84) has questioned whether other remote parts of New Zealand were also experiencing 'snail mail'.

Mrs Allen said her lost-in-transit letter arrived the same day television's Fair Go aired a complaint about mail deliveries in Whangarei, where one street mailbox was so full of uncollected mail it could not take another letter.

The mailbox was located outside a law firm, which contacted the consumer affairs show out of frustration at seeing mail it had posted sitting uncollected.

Mrs Allen has lived at her home in Cobden for 54 years and says she has never seen anything like it before, with half-a-year's wait for a letter to travel a distance of a little over 5km.

She said she thought the friend who sent the letter must have had the "foresight" to date it, because when she opened it up and saw the numbers printed at the top of the paper, she was stunned to see it had been posted in April.

A NZ Post spokesman apologised for the delay.

"Unfortunately, sometimes mistakes occur, and a letter may get misdirected, lost or stuck/caught up in our network.

"NZ Post takes delivering New Zealanders' mail seriously and we are disappointed that on this occasion our service has not met our own and Kathleen's expectations. We will remain committed to looking into this matter for Kathleen."

Mrs Allen said she wondered if it had happened elsewhere in the country during the local body elections, and if it meant a possibility that the mayoral seats could have been changed by the votes placed in mailboxes "that had not been emptied for six months".

"What happens if this was the case? In Gore particularly, where the mayor was elected on eight votes.

"Those mailboxes are so needed in our region where travel is becoming so expensive to come to town."

- By Arianna Stewart