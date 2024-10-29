Stuck in the middle with you

Joel and Amber Green. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The spring deluge that hit Greymouth at the weekend was not going to stand in the way of newly-weds Joel and Amber Green.

They were married at Omoto Racecourse at 1pm on Saturday, before floodwaters had peaked, but then realised after the first photo shoot that both entrances were under water.

"So we made the most of it," the new Mrs Green said.

"A friend, Shane Farmer, thought we should get pics on a mound in the flooded car park, and one of the groomsmen Anthony Travis took us there on the back of his Hilux."

The wedding party of about 100 guests then hunkered down and enjoyed themselves - even getting the all-clear from Civil Defence, who came along to make sure everyone was safe.

At the end of the night, the Hilux was requisitioned to ferry guests out of the racecourse grounds.

The improvised wedding caught the attention of national media, including television.

"As a Coaster you don't think its much of a big deal, but these people thought it was great," Mrs Green said.

Honeymoon plans are on hold because baby No 5 arrives in February but she is not fazed by that.

"It was just really good - the rain really made the day in the end."

- By Meg Fulford