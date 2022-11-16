Sudden death: police move to reassure community

Police investigating the sudden death of an 18-year-old man in Hokitika have moved to reassure people in the West Coast town they are not at risk, amid speculation in the wider community.



Emergency services were called to a property in Livingstone St at 12.50am last Friday where Layk Scowen was with a group.

Attempts to resuscitate him were made, but were unsuccessful.

“We are aware that there is a significant interest in this matter locally, and a lot of speculation in the community regarding the circumstances leading to Layk’s death,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton said in a statement today.

“The cause of death is a matter for the Coroner to determine, so that is not something police can comment on.

"However, I can confirm that there is not believed to be any risk to the wider community from any factors potentially involved in Layk’s death.”

Police are continuing to provide support to the family, as well as a number of young people who were with him when he died.

“This has been an incredibly traumatic time for everyone involved, Det Snr Sgt Norton said.

She appealed for privacy for the family.

The Coroner will investigate the circumstances of the death and will release a finding in due course.