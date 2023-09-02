Team to search for mystery 'Help' writer on West Coast

A passing helicopter spotted this 'HELP' message written in the sand next to Lake Ahaura, West Coast. eliciting concern from police. Photo: Supplied

A search and rescue team has flown in to investigate a mysterious "HELP" message written into the sand of an isolated West Coast lake.

A passing helicopter yesterday spotted the help sign written into the sands on the bank of Lake Ahaura.

Police said they are concerned by the sign, and yesterday asked for the public to notify them about anyone who may have ventured into the area recently.

This morning police sent in a search team, who flew to the site by helicopter just after 9am.

"They are going to have a look around the sign area to see if they can find anything else of interest," a police spokeswoman said.

Lake Ahaura is at least 58km from Greymouth and about 8km from the reclusive Gloriavale Christian Community in Haupiri, the nearest settlement.

The lake is surrounded by dense bush and mountains.

Police also yesterday said they would "like to hear from anyone who may have written the message".

"If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P055875858," a police spokeswoman said.

Photographs of the message show other letters written in the sand but which are hard to discern.