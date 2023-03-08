Thunderstorms, possible tornado forecast for West Coast

Severe thunderstorms, hail and the chance of a small tornado are forecast to hit the West Coast later today.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Westland, with morning thunderstorms expected to die out before returning late afternoon or evening.

Between 5pm and 11pm a few of the thunderstorms may be severe, with localised downpours of up to 40mm per hour, hail, and possibly a small localised tornado.

If a tornado does occur, it may cause localised damage to buildings and vegetation.

Further thunderstorms are also likely to affect Westland on Thursday.