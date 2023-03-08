Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Thunderstorms, possible tornado forecast for West Coast

    Severe thunderstorms, hail and the chance of a small tornado are forecast to hit the West Coast later today.

    MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Westland, with morning thunderstorms expected to die out before returning late afternoon or evening.

    Between 5pm and 11pm a few of the thunderstorms may be severe, with localised downpours of up to 40mm per hour, hail, and possibly a small localised tornado.

    If a tornado does occur, it may cause localised damage to buildings and vegetation.

    Further thunderstorms are also likely to affect Westland on Thursday.

    RNZ