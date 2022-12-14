Tourist rescued after going off track

Franz Josef. File photo: RNZ

A French visitor was winched to safety after hurting himself in a fall near Franz Josef Glacier yesterday afternoon.

Senior sergeant Mark Kirkwood, of Greymouth police, said the tramper had walked up Stoney Creek, north of the glacier township, when he had a mishap and called for help about 1.40pm.

He was in an area "with no tracks, no gear and somewhere he had not been before".

"It has caused a [search and rescue] response and people should be mindful of where they are going to go, take appropriate equipment and check the weather forecast," Mr Kirkwood said.

A rescue helicopter from Christchurch winched the injured man out of the bush and carried him to the Franz Josef Medical Centre..

"The gentleman could have made better choices, which would have prevented the need for rescue. The fact he had a phone with him and most luckily had cell reception was good, because he otherwise may have sustained worse injury and could have seen another outcome that was not as good for him."

Police had repeatedly asked the man to stay put and conserve the battery power on his phone.

"Luckily he did as instructed and we were able to arrange his rescue."

Mr Kirkwood said he had seen instances where people awaiting rescue had flattened their cell battery by choosing to post their predicament to social media, and he said he would advise any lost trampers to "stay off Facebook and Snapchat".

- Meg Fulford