Truck rolls in West Coast's Arnold Valley

A truck rolled on to its side on Arnold Valley Rd this morning, knocking out power for much of the morning in the area. Photo: Greymouth Star

An 18-wheel truck and trailer came to grief this morning on Arnold Valley Rd, near Lake Brunner, rolling over on a curve near a railway crossing.

Emergency services were alerted at 5.27am.

Moana Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Dave Larkin said the driver was out of the truck and walking around when they arrived.

The truck was about three-quarters around the curve in the road when one of the front wheels dropped over the road edge.

As a result, it was left "completely on its side" about 15m from the road, in a soft and wet paddock.

St John treated the driver and took him to Te Nikau Hospital for a check.

Senior sergeant Brent Cook, of Greymouth police, said the driver was taken in for observation with suspected concussion.

The crash also cut power to the Moana area.

Westpower said the truck had rolled directly under a main 11kV power-line, cutting electricity to Kotuku, Deep Creek, Haupiri, Arnold Valley, Moana and Rotomanu.

Power was restored to some areas by mid-morning, and all areas by noon.