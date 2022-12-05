Monday, 5 December 2022

Tui draws crowd at Christmas parade

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Ruby Tui takes a selfie after signing the foreheads of Hokitika fans and cousins Sophie Thomas,...
    Ruby Tui takes a selfie after signing the foreheads of Hokitika fans and cousins Sophie Thomas, left, and Saasha Nelson after the Greymouth Christmas Parade. PHOTO: NEVILLE ROBERTS
    Women's world rugby star Ruby Tui was a crowd-puller on Saturday when she returned to her hometown as VIP for the Greymouth Christmas Parade.

    As the parade made its way through the CBD, Tui was perched on Santa's sleigh next to the big man in red, and at the Town Square she patiently and cheerfully signed autographs, did television interviews and hugged almost everyone who queued to meet her.

    Fans were happy to stand in line for a handshake, chat and photo - even taking turns wearing the former John Paul II High School head girl's gold medal.

    Tui kept smiling as the line refused to dwindle, leaving countless fans very happy.

    She said it had been a while since she had done a lap of the streets of Greymouth and that coming from a small town was a "treasure".

    Greymouth Star

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter