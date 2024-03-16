Two bridges at risk, council says

Darry Lew

Fears of the main tourist route through South Westland being cut in two places have been expressed again.

The West Coast Regional Council is to step up pressure on roading authorities over their approach to two sections of State Highway 6.

The council is concerned the Whanganui River bridge near Hari Hari and the Whataroa River bridge further south are at risk due to the abutments of both bridges being undercut.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) last year dismissed local concern about the Whanganui River bridge.

In March 2023, the agency said it was keeping a close watch and was "satisfied" no additional work was needed.

In January 2013, the Whanganui bridge was closed for more than five days after the river washed out the northern approach at a cost of $1million.

The council has now decided to formally write to the agency after the matter was raised at a meeting of the West Coast Regional Transport Committee on January 24.

At its January 29 meeting, council staff tabled photos showing the Whanganui River undercutting its true-left bank just above the bridge.

At that time a similar scenario reportedly occurred above the Whataroa River bridge.

Council chief executive Darryl Lew told councillors at a meeting earlier this month attempts to raise the issue locally with NZTA staff were unsuccessful.

Mr Lew said he had now approached the agency’s South Island director of regional relationships.

"I consider we’ve discharged our responsibility here, and it’s up to them," he said at an earlier meeting.

Cr Andy Campbell, a Hari Hari farmer, said his concern went beyond the risk to the southern approach of the Whanganui River bridge.

"If they don’t maintain under their bridge, it makes our rating scheme quite vulnerable," he said.

This was because the river could cut in behind rating district stopbanks and into farmland below the main road bridge.

Cr Peter Haddock said he had already expressed "the urgency of it" to NZTA.

He said losing the Whanganui River bridge approach "for several weeks" had happened before and would happen again unless there was proactive maintenance.

"That’s a stitch in time saves nine. That’s been getting pointed out for the last year," he said.

Cr Peter Ewen said council management needed to highlight the urgency of the situation.

But Mr Lew said he doubted this would be effective.

"I think this is a political matter," he said.

Mr Lew said any letter should come from the council chair in conjunction with the Westland mayor.

However, Mr Lew said the purpose of NZTA’s rock protection work for its bridges was explicitly to protect "their asset, not farmland behind or any other assets".

Committee chairman Cr Frank Dooley asked if that meant any NZTA work had to take into account implications on other properties, including council assets.

Mr Lew said they only had to take account if their work "exacerbates effects" on other property.

Cr Dooley said if that were the case, and work to protect agency assets could impact on council-administered assets like stopbanks, "why shouldn’t we raise our concern?".

"They are our assets. Regardless of whether NZTA have a closed policy with regards to our assets, we need to be in there boots and all.

"The letter needs to be written with urgency and in red."

Cr Campbell said in his opinion the agency was no longer proactive about protecting its assets including the Whanganui River bridge.

"It’s very vulnerable. It’s political, we should give them a letter and take some photos."

The NZTA has been approached for a response.

By Brendon McMahon