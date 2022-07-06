Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Two found injured day after crash

    1. Regions
    2. West Coast

    Two people have been found alive but injured after a vehicle went off a bank on the West Coast yesterday.

    Emergency services were alerted to the crash off Palmer Rd in Springs Junction at 9.20am today.  

    A St John spokesperson said they sent one first response unit and two helicopters to the scene.

    One person is in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition, they said.

    State Highway 7 Springs Junction to Reefton is currently closed. A spokesperson for NZTA said motorists should consider delaying their journey.
     

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter