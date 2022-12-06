Two-strike system after wheelie bin issues

Photo: Greymouth Star

A two-strike system will be introduced to wheelie bin recycling, and a new role of solid waste officer created, to encourage and police correct waste disposal in the Grey district.

Finer points of rubbish were discussed at yesterday's Grey District Council Operations and Capital Delivery subcommittee meeting.

A recent walkabout of facilities by the new council left several aghast at the poor quality of the recycling, and Cr Timothy Mora queried the possibility of a two-strike system, in line with other councils.

Utilities engineer Kurtis Perrin Smith said the contractor could use tags - green for correct, orange for those on notice and red for those not collected.

"We will outline this to our residents and customers before we commence the process.

"Essentially, for solid waste there is a two-strike policy. Offenders will be notified of their first offence, but still collected, then the following offence will be a situation where your bin won't be collected.

"At this stage, it will be a person from our contractor essentially walking round and inspecting bins.

"There will be information dropped in letterboxes following those inspections so residents can see whether they have done a good job or if there is some improvement needed."

Mayor Tania Gibson said it was quite disturbing when they saw the dirty recycling at the dump, and what staff had to put up with.

She stated the need for education.

"Are we doing a media campaign? I think it's still unawareness and I think mostly people are unsure."

Group manager operations Aaron Haymes said the council was looking at a position of solid waste officer in the new year to improve the quality of the recycling.

A major part of that would be raising awareness in the community around recycling and reducing the load going into landfill.

"A big part of that is education around how you recycle correctly and being responsible for managing the bin audits.

"Once we hire that person our efforts will ramp up around improving the quality of the recycling."

Mrs Gibson said they could not punish people if the council had not given out information "far and wide".

"People need to be informed before they are penalised."

This follows on from the large scale wheelie bin rollout that occurred earlier this year, bringing the whole Grey district into the same system.

Cr Rex MacDonald asked whether any particular areas were raising flags, and Mr Perrin-Smith said the new areas were "doing very well, the recycling that is coming in is top notch and we'd like to see that continue".

Most problems seemed to stem from the original area to receive bin service.

Cr Allan Gibson said more advertising was needed: "In the end it affects the ratepayer with the carbon tax - it's going to cost them in the long run".

Mrs Gibson said she had seen much on-line comment around the size of the bins.

"We are doing this for a reason - it is saving the ratepayer at the end of day by having them those sizes."

The council was billed $703,685 earlier this year for its carbon landfill emissions.

- By Meg Fulford