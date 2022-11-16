Wait continues for Westport flood village

Dozens of homes were affected after the raging Buller River sent floodwater surging into the Orowaiti, and overland across farms and low-lying residential areas in July 2021. PHOTO: NZ HERALD

The $17.08 million Westport flood village, due to open last month, is now not going to be ready until Christmas - 18 months after the 2021 flood left hundreds of people homeless.Alma Road Village is a 20-house development being built to support residents displaced by the flood. It will help people remain in Westport while their homes are being repaired or rebuilt.

"The continuous rainfall in the last two weeks has delayed the completion of some groundworks for the Alma Road Village.

"While 18 houses are on site and completed as planned, crucial aspects such as driveways, roads and kerbing need to be completed for the houses to be liveable," Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) national manager Al Bruce said.

"This work requires the ground to be dry, which unfortunately has not been possible due to the weather."

TAS was working hard to ensure everyone was housed before Christmas. It would continue to communicate progress updates and as soon as there was certainty around the move-in dates, it would let the families know.

"We understand this delay is unexpected and may be stressful for families. We want to ensure that once people are moved in, there are minimal disruptions, so it's important that people are moving into a completed home," Mr Bruce said.

"Families will remain in current safe and secure TAS accommodation until they relocate."

The final two houses would be delivered on site once the permanent pump station had arrived from Australia, he said.

The homes are being placed on large, fenced sections. Each will come with an oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, washing machine, clothes dryer, heatpump and microwave.