Water restrictions for West Coast areas

The Buller District Council has put in place an essential use water restriction order for the Westport and Carters Beach supply today, meaning it can only be used for drinking, food preparation, hygiene, and sanitary purposes. There is a complete ban on any outdoor water use.

Manager infrastructure delivery Eric de Boer said its reservoir was under 49.4% and while it could produce water, it could not meet demand.

The Westport water supply is sourced from Giles Creek in the hills to the south-west of the town at the base of Mount Rochfort.

During the February 2022 flood, there were significant slips within the catchment which resulted in the water becoming too turbid (dirty) to treat.

In the past 30 days, the Westport catchment has received 515mm of rain which has resulted in further slips in the intake. This has meant the catchment water has become too dirty to treat.

There are several branches of the intake which have varying levels of turbidity. The council has set up a pumping system to take clean water, however the quantity available is insufficient to meet demand.

The council is currently exploring all other options to increase water take, and with fine weather for the next five days, the main water intake stream should clean up.

At current consumption there is enough water for 6.7 days.

Supply to Westport will be shut off from 9am - 3pm tomorrow while contractors repair leaks in the trunkmain supply line to town. This is part of a concerted effort to prevent further losses.

"We are facing a number of challenges with our water infrastructure following the February 2022 weather event, but right now our primary focus is the supply of safe drinking water to the community," Mr de Boer said.

"If we all pitch in, we will be able to maintain our supply."