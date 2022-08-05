Friday, 5 August 2022

Weather delays rescue efforts for crashed plane

    The Southern Alps. Photo: Getty Images
    Bad weather is delaying attempts to reach a light plane that came down in the Southern Alps yesterday.

    Searchers yesterday located a downed light plane near Mt Nicholson in the Southern Alps after it went missing Thursday morning.

    Conditions were too dangerous for searchers to reach the crash site.

    Maritime New Zealand said plans to get a cliff rescue team to the plane were on hold until the weather improves.

    Heavy rain and strong winds were forecast today.

    The wind was above the level needed to safely operate a helicopter, Maritime New Zealand said.

    One person was on the plane which left Franz Josef, headed to Rangiora.

    RNZ

