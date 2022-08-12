Weather hampers efforts to recover pilot's body

tim_gibb.png Franz Josef businessman Tim Gibb, whose light plane crashed in the Southern Alps near Mount Nicholson last week. Photo: RNZ

Weather has prevented the recovery of the body of a West Coast pilot who crashed in the Southern Alps last week.

Franz Josef pilot Tim Gibb's light plane crashed on 4 August while he was on a flight from his home town to Rangiora in North Canterbury.

Police say a further attempt will be made once snow and ice conditions allow.

The Aoraki Mount Cook Alpine Rescue Team and the Department of Conservation helped police in today's recovery attempt.

The Franz Josef community has been supporting Gibb's family since the crash.

Tributes on Givealittle from friends and community groups all affirmed Gibb's contributions to the community as a deputy chief fire fighter and Civil Defence controller.

The Givealittle fundraiser has so far raised more than $52,000 to help his family.