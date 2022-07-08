West Coast call for more emergency volunteers

Tania Gibson. Photo: supplied

Four new civil defence emergency controllers for the West Coast goes some way to bolstering the region’s capacity to deal with unfolding emergencies but more volunteers are needed, chair of West Coast Civil Defence and Emergency Management says.



Tania Gibson, chair of the CDEM and Greymouth's Mayor, said there was no question that the right people were in each community and they would come forward.

“I think West Coasters are very good, strong practical people with resourceful skills - when they need them,” she said.

West Coast CDEM had “certainly learnt” from gaps in the co-ordination of the response during the February weather event, affecting Buller and Westland.

Mrs Gibson said CDEM was clear the links between the regional Emergency Control Centre in Greymouth and each of the district-based Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) could be improved through streamlining.

This was specifically around the co-ordination and supply of resources during the February emergency at the Greymouth base and what was needed immediately in Buller.

That emergency also encompassed Westland.

“There was stuff being sent up and we were also preparing for people to arrive here. That didn’t end up happening,” Mrs Gibson said.

Meanwhile, the need for more local EOC volunteer controllers remained critical.

After the February event, West Coast CDEM co-opted and appointed six other South Island-based local controllers to support the region to give it some breathing space. It also followed a far reaching internal investigation last year into the organisation’s internal structure.

Mrs Gibson said CDEM had now started to implement the majority of the 42 recommendations from that review.

Consultant Chris Walker, who undertook the investigation, had also helped bed-in the recommendations.

“It is tracking well. A lot of action points have been completed... the majority have been. I can’t specifically talk about the report but the team is getting built up,” she said.

Ensuring a good base of locally based EOC controllers in each district required a lot more work.

“We need to build more resilience into that chain and be ready - and make sure there is more training.”

The reality was each district EOC needed many volunteers to cover 12-hour shifts over each 24-hour period during an emergency, Mrs Gibson said.

Yesterday’s formal appointment of four new volunteer controllers was a step in the right direction.

However it came with a proviso, outlined at yesterday’s meeting: that the new controllers had varying levels of experience with further CDEM training required.

Westland District Council chief executive Simon Bastion, himself a group controller for the past five years, told the committee that he had never been formally trained.

Mrs Gibson said there was urgent need to tap into the West Coast private sector.

“It’s looking certainly better off... but recruitment is certainly ongoing. We need more because of those day-night shifts... We just have to throw everything at it.”

Up until now the controllers had tended to be in the role due to their prior council employment.

Mrs Gibson said the mining sector, where employees already had specialised training, was one example where the private sector could be tapped.

It had people immediately able to be utilised in the CDEM context because of their specialised industry training, she said.

“I think we need to be looking more to industry. I think there are people in there who have those skills but don’t know about it.”

It was a big commitment.

“It’s a big responsibility to take on... they’re volunteering roles. People are busy in their everyday lives.”

Controllers had to be able to handle stress, have the capacity to deal with media interest during an emergency and deal with high public expectation.

“There’s always criticism in whatever you do.”

- By Brendon McMahon

Local Democracy Reporter

*Public interest journalism funded by NZ On Air

* Disclosure: Te Runanga o Makaawhio chairman Paul Madgwick is also the editor of the Greymouth Star. He took no part in the commissioning, writing or editing of this LDR story.