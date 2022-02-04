West Coast flooding: Helicopter rescues family from top of tractor

A West Coast family of four huddled on top of a tractor from rising floodwaters are being rescued by helicopter.

A search and rescue operation was launched this afternoon by emergency services. dealing with the rising threat of torrential rain and flooding around the town of Westport on the West Coast.

At around 3pm they were alerted to a family of four – two adults and two children – who were last seen on top of a tractor.

Rivers are flowing high and a dam has reportedly burst in the area while hundreds have been evacuated from Westport to higher ground.

Fire, police, and search and rescue teams were deployed in the search.

A helicopter was also scrambled to try and air rescue the stricken family.

A police spokeswoman said the helicopter reached them at 3.41pm.

The number of Westport residents being told to evacuate immediately is rising as more heavy rain hammers the West Coast town.

Buller district mayor Jamie Cleine announced at 11am partial evacuations for areas of Westport that are at risk from flooding, as a severe rainstorm is set to hit the West Coast today.

The decision had been made to safeguard lives, he said, and based on the "best available information" about the risk of high rainfall and high tides, combined with the experience of previous floods.

A complete town evacuation would not be ruled out either, the mayor said.