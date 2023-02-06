West Coast highway still closed after rain

State Highway 6 on the West Coast remains closed this morning after wild weather hit the area yesterday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the highway was closed between Ross and Haast owing to flooding and multiple slips.

An update was expected around midday.

Police last night urged motorists to avoid travelling on the coast, owing to worsening weather.

Mark Pinner, Waka Kotahi's Manager System Management Central South Island, yesterday said heavy rain had brought down trees and slips along the highway.

"This includes a large slip at Lake Ianthe between Ross and Harihari."