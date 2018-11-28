West Coast police seeking man

Nicholas Clark. Photo: NZ Police

West Coast police are looking for a 30-year-old man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Police say Nicholas Clark was last seen about 7pm on Wednesday on State Highway 73, just south of Old Christchurch Rd.

Clark was believed to be travelling with another man, who is described as about 180cm tall and of medium build with brown hair.

Anyone who sees these men should not approach them, and any sightings should be reported to police immediately by calling 111.