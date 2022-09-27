Tuesday, 27 September 2022

West Coast quake felt by hundreds

    The 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck about 10km north-east of Greymouth just before 2am. Image: GeoNet
    A 4.7 magnitude earthquake has struck on the West Coast overnight.

    Hundreds of people have reported feeling the quake which hit shortly before 2am about 10km northeast of Greymouth.

    GeoNet reported the quake at a depth of 5km and said it was moderate in strength.

    On the website, just over 1000 people had reported that they felt it, with the majority (453) describing it as a light shake. Just over 200 people said it was weak.

    A total of 281 people said it felt moderate. Thirty people said it felt strong while one person reported it as being severe.

    NZ Herald

