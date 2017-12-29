West Coast traffic prompts police warnings

Bumper-to-bumper holiday traffic in places on the main road to the West Coast has prompted calls from police for motorists to exercise patience and report any incidents of bad driving.

Senior sergeant Brent Cook, of Greymouth, said police throughout the West Coast had been dealing with about half a dozen complaints a day of poor driving, although he suspected that was only the tip of the iceberg.

"We've been dealing with lots of vehicle complaints. Yesterday was no different. We dealt with several complaints across the West Coast," Mr Cook said.

An example was a rental car crossing the centre-line on State highway 6 near Camerons yesterday. The driver was fined on the spot.

It was also a reminder to "be patient" given the volume of traffic and the lack of safe opportunities on West Coast roads to realistically pass slow traffic.

"Report anything you see and have a bit of patience on the roads. It's extremely busy and there are no places to pass on our roads."

Police understood the frustration of being held up by cautious or slow drivers, but they also had to deal with the aftermath of "silly decisions" where people attempted to pass with disastrous consequences, he said.

Yesterday, Mr Cook patrolled State highway 73 as far as Arthur's Pass and noted "bumper-to-bumper" traffic heading into the West Coast.

Police encouraged people to report all sightings of bad driving immediately by dialling *555, but they also recognised that sometimes that was delayed.

"There's a lot of unreported stuff going on too I think, probably to do with our cellphone coverage," Mr Cook said.

On State highway 73 the lack of cellphone coverage meant some incidents were not reported until motorists had reached the Kumara area, although road police patrols were currently more visible and able to act on any reports relatively quickly.

"We have a few cars out there so we will get to it. Keep reporting".

While patrolling the Otira highway yesterday Mr Cook was waved down a number of times by motorists wanting to report incidents of bad driving.

Meanwhile, police will be taking a low key approach to the usual New Year's Eve hot spots around the West Coast, but warn they will arrive in force if needed.

Mr Cook said the police approach to popular holiday season celebration spots such as Moana and Lake Kaniere would be similar to that of the past few years.

"You will see us in the usual hot spots," Mr Cook said.

Police were aware that the scale and type of activities around known hot spots were variable, with some groups making plans to be further afield than the West Coast this weekend.

"We've been pretty good on the Coast in the last few years, where people have behaved and had a good time.

"If everyone behaves themselves we will have a quiet approach. Otherwise, expect the police to visit in numbers."

The overarching message was "keep safe, drink sensibly and look after your family members".

-Brendon McMahon