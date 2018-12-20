West Coast woman killed in Nelson crash

Police have revealed the passenger who was killed in a crash in Nelson in the early hours of this morning was a woman from the West Coast.

Police said the car was travelling from Nelson towards Richmond when the driver lost control of the vehicle and came off the road.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash were still ongoing, police said.

Three passengers in the car were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled during the crash, police said.

"The woman who died in the crash was a passenger."

The two other passengers and the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were still in hospital, police said.

Area Commander Nelson Bays Area Inspector Paul Borrell said any death on our roads is one too many.

"This crash is a tragedy for the friends and family of the woman killed and those injured, as well as the wider community."

Nelson Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have seen the vehicle involved around the time of the crash, to urgently get in touch on (03) 546 3840.