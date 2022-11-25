Westland District Council looks to historic govt building for new HQ

The government building was designed by John Campbell in the Edwardian Baroque style and is one of the largest buildings in Hokitika. Photo: Greymouth Star

The Westland District Council is eyeing Hokitika's once stately old government buildings as its new headquarters.

In an update to councillors yesterday, chief executive Simon Bastion said Heritage New Zealand was "very keen" to talk to the council about the opportunity.

It has been forced to find a new tenant after the Department of Conservation, with 120 staff, backed out of a lease arrangement pending a $22 million government-funded restoration of the old government hub on Sewell St.

At 34% of national building standards (NBS), the council's current building is right on the threshold for an earthquake building.

Likewise, the Pakiwaitara building it purchased for $1.2m in 2020 requires about $950,000 of its own seismic and building work.

Mr Bastion said a consultant had been engaged to develop a future strategy for both.

"I would also like highlight the opportunity we have also with including Government House into consideration."

Heritage NZ staff would be making a presentation on December 8.

They had also offered to take councillors on a walk through of the category one listed building the same day.

Iwi representative Paul Madgwick said the discussions with HNZ about the building were positive.

"I think that's a great solution for both parties to be honest, even at this early stage.

"Here's an iconic building in Hokitika, that's going to be strengthened to the highest standard, looking for a purpose. Well, we've got one and we're looking for a home, and I think it's a great marriage."

Mr Bastion said all the options would be pulled together and evaluated.

The exact cost to bring the council building to 67% of new building standards for about 60 staff has been estimated at a minimum of $1.2m.

Doc staff in Hokitika were to move in to the refurbished offices in 2025.

Work was under way to clear out hazardous materials from the building yesterday.

HNZ chief executive Andrew Coleman told the Hokitika Guardian two weeks ago they were engaging a contractor to make the building watertight, secure and safe before the major seismic strengthening could start.

The aim was to bring it to 67% by the end of 2025. It was currently less than 15%, and therefore unable to be occupied.

Whether the work could still be achieved inside the $22m budget remains to be seen.

When asked, Mr Coleman said "we're working on those things".

"But this building in 2025 will be a fit-for-purpose usable building, and I've got to say it's going to look spectacular.

"It's got good bones. It's actually really sturdy, it just needs some tender loving care."

- Janna Sherman of the Hokitika Guardian