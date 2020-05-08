Woman who threatened 'gang members' pleads guilty

A Cobden woman took matters into her own hands over alleged gang activity in Cobden, including drug dealing, the Greymouth District Court heard.

Annette Joy Sullivan admitted charges of threatening to injure and disorderly behaviour. She was initially charged with threatening to kill, but that was downgraded.

Police prosecutor Stewart Sluis said police were called to Peel Street, Cobden, on March 1 after reports of a gathering of between 20 and 25 people.

Sullivan was arguing and yelling at the group and said numerous times was going to stab and kill them.

"She was also taunting them, pulling the finger at them and when she was asked to cease she refused and called people in the group "n..." and continued to use inflammatory words.

Sullivan told police she was sick of "drug-dealing gang members" across the road from her.

Lawyer Eymard Bradley said most of those living in Peel Street were elderly and living in fear of what was happening in their neighbourhood.

"There are regular comings and goings of people looking for drugs," Mr Bradley said.

The behaviour was not being controlled and things were "getting out of control".

It would have been better for Sullivan to have rallied her neighbours and organised them to approach the police, he said.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll told Sullivan it was up to the police to enforce the law, "not for you to engage in this type of behaviour".

"And now you are the one before the court -- not the others."

Sullivan was convicted and ordered to come up if called upon within six months.