The Karangarua River bridge. Photo: Getty Images

A bridge south of Fox Glacier will close overnight for repairs from tonight.

The Karangarua River bridge, south of Fox Glacier, will be closed from 9pm for repairs this week.

The South Westland bridge on State Highway 6 will close from from 9pm to 5am overnight until Friday.

The bridge will open at 11pm, 1am and 3am to allow traffic to pass, except on Wednesday, February 17, when the bridge will be closed for eight hours to allow concrete to set.