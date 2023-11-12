Winds, heavy rain to hammer South Island

Strong winds and heavy rain will affect many areas of the South Island from tonight until Tuesday, according to weather forecasts.

MetService has issued an orange-level heavy rain warning for most of the West Coast, while there are strong wind watches in place for Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha.

The forecaster warned northwest winds may approach severe gale strength in exposed places.

A front and a strong moist northwesterly flow was expected to travel slowly east on to the far south of the South Island today, then northeast over the South Island on Monday and early on Tuesday, MetService said.

Areas under rain warnings include Westland south of Ōtira, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass, the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers and Fiordland.

Westland is likely to get hit with 100mm to 150mm of rain about the ranges north of the glaciers, and 200mm to 300mm of rain about the ranges further south.

Those who are nearer the coast can expect 70 to 140mm, with the largest amounts to fall about and south of the glaciers, and peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h about the ranges.

Those in Fiordland can expect 300mm to 400mm of rain, with the largest amounts to fall about the fiords, and peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h. MetService noted these rainfall amounts are unusually large, even for Fiordland.

Otago lakes and rivers should expect 150mm to 200mm of rain about the main divide, and 90mm to 120mm within 15km further east.

Buller and Westland about and north of Ōtira are under heavy rain watches, with rainfall amounts possibly approaching warning criteria.